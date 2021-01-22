Vietnam is one of the few countries that can contain the epidemic well. (Photo: VNA)

The author cited the World Health Organization (WHO) as saying that Vietnam is one of the few countries that can contain the epidemic well. Thanks to those successes, Vietnam has provided timely assistance such as face masks and medical supplies for many countries.Vietnam is also one of the economies with the highest growth over the past five years, with an annual average growth rate of 6.8 percent during 2016-2019 and nearly 3.0 percent in 2020 when the majority of countries worldwide experienced minus growth.The article lauded Vietnam’s efforts in international economic integration to attract resources for national development, as marked by the signing of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) agreement, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.With its policy of multilateralising and diversifying international relations, Vietnam has enhanced external affairs, both bilateral and multilateral, it continued.Over the past five years, the country has successfully organised many major international events like the 2017 APEC Summit and the summit between the US and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in 2019.Last year, the country successfully performed its role as ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.Such achievements have created a firm foundation for Vietnam to grow strongly in the future, while reflecting that the country has become a more important partner in international cooperation, it concluded./.