Czech politician highlights CPV’s leadership role
Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) Vojtech Filip (Photo: VNA)
Prague (VNA) - The leadership role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has been confirmed through the country’s socio-economic development achievements as well as its increasing prestige in the international arena, a politician of the Czech Republic has said.
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in the Czech Republic on the occasion of the ongoing 13th National Congress of the CPV, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) Vojtech Filip said the CPV has led the Vietnamese revolution from a victory to another in the struggle for national independence and reunification.
Filip, who is also First Vice Chairman of the Czech Parliament’s Chamber of Deputies, emphasised the role of the CPV in leading the country to achieve fast and stable development and bring a prosperous and happy life to the Vietnamese people, saying that Vietnam has become a model for other countries to learn from.
Via integration efforts, the Vietnamese Party and Government have also made successes in improving its position in the international arena, he said.
In 2020, Vietnam successfully assumed not only its position as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, but also other roles in other international and regional commissions and organizations, he noted.
Filip also highlighted the traditional friendship and increasing cooperation between the two countries, as well as contributions of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic to strengthening the bilateral ties.
Through the Vietnamese community, the two countries have fostered cooperation programmes in many aspects, especially in education, training and tourism, he said.
Thanks to the community, the Czech people have a better understanding about the Vietnamese culture, country and people, while Vietnamese people also know more about the European country, he added.
Filip expressed his belief that these foundations will continue to serve as a bridge to further expand the traditional relationship between the two countries./.