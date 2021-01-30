ASEAN Indonesia eyes export growth by 6.3 percent in 2021 Indonesia targets exports to increase by 6.3 percent in 2021, said Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi during a press conference for the country’s trade outlook held on January 29.

World Vietnam welcomes positive developments in South Sudan Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. to the United Nations, has spoken highly of positive developments in South Sudan after the establishment of the transitional government.

World Peace education important for children in conflict zones: Diplomat Giving peace education to children in conflict zones is significant to resolve conflicts and wars, according to Minister Counsellor Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).