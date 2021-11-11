Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,105 VND/USD on November 11, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fisheries exports up over 13 percent in 10 months Vietnam enjoyed a year-on-year rise of 13.1 percent in the export revenue of agro-forestry-fisheries products in the first 10 months of this year to nearly 38.75 billion USD, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Videos HCM City export businesses gradually return to normal Export companies in Ho Chi Minh City are recovering well following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions as workers from other provinces gradually return to work.

Business Banks raise provisions in anticipation of bad debt In the face of rising bad debt amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, commercial banks have been forced to write up their loan loss provisions, according to industry sources.