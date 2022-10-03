Deputy General Director of the General Department of Geology and Minerals Nguyen Van Nguyen speaks at the event (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s General Department of Geology and Minerals held a workshop in Hanoi on October 3 to introduce the Czech Republic’s advanced technology in basic survey of geology and mining.



Speaking at the event, Deputy General Director of the department Nguyen Van Nguyen said Vietnam has so far received the Czech Republic’s assistance in making a map at scale of 1/50.000 and mineral survey.



The event affords both sides a chance to discuss the use of Vietnamese and Czech technologies in mineral mining and processing, he added.



Pavel Kaniva, Director of the Department of Raw Materials under the Czech Republic’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, said his country targets upgrading ties with Vietnam to a strategic partnership and expanding cooperation in various areas, including mining and geology survey technology.



Representatives from the European nation also shared experience in surveying and processing mineral resources in the world and suggested measures to deal with post-exploitation environment pollution./.