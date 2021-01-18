Da Lat aims to welcome more than 4 million visitors in 2021
The resort city of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong aims to welcome more than 4 million visitors, including 150,000 foreigners in 2021, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Paddling swan boats on Xuan Huong lake is an interesting experience for visitors to Da Lat city. (Photo: nhandan.org)
In 2020, the city’s tourism sector was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and it failed to meet its goal of serving 7.8 million visitors, including over 580,000 international tourists.
Only 4 million vacationers, including 120,000 foreigners, visited Da Lat last year, down 44 percent from 2019.
The city saw the arrival of around 70,000 holiday-makers during the three-day New Year 2021 holiday, signalling positive signs for the city’s tourism sector in the coming year.
Lam Dong province now has more than 2,540 accommodation facilities with over 29,400 rooms, 47 travel companies and transport providers./.