Travel Vasco resumes flights connecting HCM City – Rach Gia The Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), a member of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation, resumes its route between Ho Chi Minh City and Rach Gia on January 18 in a bid to serve rising travel demand for Lunar New Year holiday (Tet).

Travel “Vietnam: Travel to Love!” campaign promotes tourism Launched by Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the tourism promotion campaign entitled "Vietnam: Travel to Love!" ("Vietnam: Di de Yeu!") was officially deployed on the YouTube digital platform from January 7, 2021.

Travel Travel agencies discuss overcoming pandemic's consequences Nearly 500 representatives from the Vietnam Tourism Association, the Vietnam Society of Travel Agents, the culture and tourism sector, and involved agencies joined the National Travel Agents Forum 2021 held in the northern city of Hai Phong on January 12.