Da Lat - an attractive destination to tourists
Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is one of the three cities to receive the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Award. Da Lat is an attractive destination not only for its fresh, cool air but also for its beautiful and interesting 'check-in' places.
VNA
VNA
