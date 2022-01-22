Travel Tourism board proposes complete opening of market from May 1 The Tourism Advisory Board (TAB), the Private Sector Development Committee (Committee IV) and the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) Alliance have proposed that the Government remove all domestic and international travel restrictions and completely reopen the tourism market from May 1.

Travel Airlines, tourism firms cooperate to offer attractive products Vietnamese tourism companies have cooperated with airlines to offer attractive tour packages to meet the increasing travel demand on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Travel Quang Ninh ready to welcome foreign tourists back The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is ready to welcome international tourists back from late January or early February.

Travel PM directs building roadmap to welcoming foreign visitors The Government Office has issued a dispatch on the Prime Minister’s directions about building a roadmap to open the door to welcome foreign visitors in a safe, scientific and effective manner.