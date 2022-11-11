The festival will include a number of different activities, including a flower space, special art performances, a silk fashion show, and an exhibition depicting the Central Highlands as a paradise.

The Da Lat Flower Festival has long been an important tourism-culture festival for Da Lat city and Lam Dong province.

This year’s festival also seeks to promote local investment, trade, and tourism.

Dubbed the city of thousands of flowers, Da Lat, in the Central Highlands’ province of Lam Dong, has been named among the world’s 10 best destinations to admire flowers by global travellers, according to the online travel platform Booking.com.

Visitors are recommended to spend time exploring Da Lat’s flower gardens./.

VNA