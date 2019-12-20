Thematic information
Vietnam border, seas, islands
Thang Long - Hanoi
Overseas Vietnamese
Hotline: (024) 39411349
Categories
Most Recent
Most Popular
Local News
Topics
Mobile Version
Vietnamplus
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 19:50:01
Languages:
Tiếng Việt
English
Français
Español
中文
Topics:
Party Building
Vietnam ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020
East Sea
SEA Games 30
Climate Change
Travel
Festival
Da Lat Flower Festival 2019
The eighth Da Lat Flower Festival, themed “Da Lat and Flowers” takes place in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong from December 20-24.
VNA
Friday, December 20, 2019 18:58
Source: Vietnam+
VNA
Da Lat Flower Festival 2019
Da Lat
Lam Dong
Vietnamplus
Vietnam News Agency
infographics.vn
Related stories Lam Dong
Advertisements
Advertisements
Video
Hue Festival 2020 promises unique experiences
Ethnic women uphold traditional brocade weaving
Da Lat all set for Tet Flower Festival
Contemporary cultural festival draws onlookers
Gardens prepare for Lunar New Year
You should also see
Infographic
The Mirror recommends 10 best destinations of Vietnam
Vietnam has become increasingly popular in the world’s tourism map. Britain’s renowned publication “The Mirror” has suggested best things to see and do in Vietnam.
Travel
Infographic
Hanoi, Phu Quoc among top destinations in Asia
Culture - Sports
Infographic
Cau Ngu Festival – unique cultural feature of coastal areas