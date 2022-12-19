The festival is part of activities to honour flower growers and promote the unique tourism offerings of Da Lat - a popular resort town for both domestic and international visitors.

With the theme “Da Lat - The city of four flower seasons”, the festival will last until the end of December. It also features over 30 special art programs, most of which are free for participants.

Situated on a plateau around 1,500 meters above sea level, Da Lat enjoys year-round cool weather that is in contrast to Vietnam's tropical climate.



The city is one of Vietnam’s biggest flower-growing regions, producing around three billion flowers every year.

Da Lat has also been dubbed "Little Paris," given its colonial standing as a summer hideout for French officials who built villas on the hills to escape the heat and humidity of the lowlands./.

VNA