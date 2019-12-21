Da Lat Flower Festival officially kicks off
The 8th Da Lat Flower Festival 2019 officially opened on December 20 evening, with thousands of visitors descending on the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong for the event.
A dancing performance at the opening ceremony of the 8th Da Lat Flower Festival on December 20 (Photo: VNA)
With the theme 'Da Lat and Flowers', it will be held until December 24 in Da Lat city and Bao Loc city.
Public areas around Xuan Huong lake, the main streets and flower villages are decorated with locally-grown, colourful flowers.
Doan Van Viet, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Lam Dong has favourable natural conditions, landscape, soil and climate for agricultural and tourism development.
The province is also Vietnam’s leading locality in terms of hi-tech agriculture, and tourism is designated to be a driving force for its economic growth.
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said, in 2019, Lam Dong's economic growth increased by 8.5 percent, which exceeded the set plan, while locals’ incomes and living conditions have seen improvements.
The festival is an opportunity to honour the diligent flower farmers as well as promote the beauty of the city, he added.
Many other events are taking place as part of the festival, including an international flower and bonsai exhibition and the Da Lat Flower Trade Fair, as well as the Lam Dong Tea and Silk Culture Weekend and a fashion show for silk and brocade made in Bao Loc.
A conference on linking production and attracting investment into agriculture will also be held.
Around 500,000 visitors attended the 2017 Da Lat Flower Festival./.