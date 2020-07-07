Da Lat - hub of flower exports
The classic romantic beauty in the art of flower decoration by the people in Da Lat (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Car decoration contest at the Da Lat Flower Festival (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Hydrangeas are popular flowers in Da Lat (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Da Lat flowers and people (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visiting Van Thanh flower village, Da Lat (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Decorating flowers on a Da Lat street (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Da Lat has many flower villages and flower farms that are always open to visitors (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Da Lat is like a "little Paris" with a fresh climate and blooming flowers all year round (Photo: VNP/VNA)
In vitro flowering at the Da Lat Flower Forest Biotechnology JSC (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Da Lat now has about 9,000 ha to grow flowers, accounting for 30% of the country's flower growing area. In the photo: A high-tech flower garden in Da Lat (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Harvesting roses for export at Dalat Hasfarm Co., Ltd (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Orchids for export thrive in Da Lat (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Monitoring the process of exported roses in Dalat Hasfarm (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Flower workers at Dalat Hasfarm’s garden (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Cut roses are carefully packed in the garden with a special anti-impact sheet to avoid damage during transportation (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Flower packaging line of Dalat Hasfarm (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Dalat Hasfarm workers transport newly harvested flowers from farms to the inspection and packaging workshop (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Flower packaging line (Photo: VNP/VNA)