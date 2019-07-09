At the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Department of Industry and Trade of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and AEON Vietnam Ltd Company started the Da Lat – Lam Dong Products Week in Ho Chi Minh City on July 8.



The event attracted nearly 40 firms from Da Lat city in particular and Lam Dong with a view to introducing their products to consumers in Ho Chi Minh City and AEON supermarket chain in particular.



Director of the department Cao Thi Thanh said Lam Dong is well-positioned to develop agriculture, especially high-tech farming thanks to special geographical location.



She said farm produce such as tea, coffee, vegetables, nuts and herbs are key currency earner of Da Lat. At present, Lam Dong is the country’s largest tea cultivation area, the second largest coffee producer and a key vegetable zone of the south.



Over the past years, the department and AEON Vietnam have launched trade connectivity and farm produce consumption programmes. A number of products originating from Da Lat have been available at AEON supermarket chain nationwide.



In the near future, both sides will tap sales of high-quality products via enhancing linkages.



The same day, Big C supermarket chain also launched Binh Thuan dragon fruit week nationwide with an aim to sell 500 tonnes.



The event will last till July 14 at 17 Big C and Go!Market! supermarkets.-VNA