Travel Over 260 stalls register for HCM City int’l tourism expo Domestic and foreign firms have so far registered more than 260 stalls at the upcoming 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2022), the municipal Department of Tourism said at a press conference on August 16.

Travel Vietnam Airlines to join Int’l Travel Expo in HCM City National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will participate in the 16th Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Expo (ITE HCMC 2022) held at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) from September 8 – 10 to stimulate domestic and international air travel.

Society Vietnam Airlines opens ticket sales for upcoming Tet Holiday Vietnam Airlines Group, which manages Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, has opened ticket sales for Lunar New Year (Tet) Holiday in the period from January 6 to February 5, 2023.

Travel Exploring the beauty of Vietnam’s forgotten Lan Ha Bay Located east of Cat Ba Island off Hai Phong northern port city, Lan Ha Bay was once off the beaten path, thought of only as a ‘forgotten paradise’. The destination is now a showpiece for travelers and nature lovers to the north Vietnam coast.