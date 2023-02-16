Da Lat plans to open casinos, new night markets at tourist destinations
Da Lat resort city has proposed the authorities of Lam Dong province allow it to open food markets, new night markets, and casinos in the Valley of Love and other tourist destinations as part of its night-time economy development project.
A corner of Da Lat city (Photo: VNA)Lam Dong (VNS/VNA) – Da Lat resort city has proposed the authorities of Lam Dong province allow it to open food markets, new night markets, and casinos in the Valley of Love and other tourist destinations as part of its night-time economy development project.
The Da Lat People’s Committee plans to open a musical park at a city flower garden, and a food market in the area of Tran Le and Hoang Van Thu streets. Business hours of cafes, cinemas, and shopping centres will be lengthened to increase sales.
In the period of 2023 to 2030, a 1,600-metre walking street on Tran Quoc Toan street will be opened. A new, modern night market located in the city’s Light Park will also replace the current one on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street.
There will be different programmes and activities in each location to stimulate local demand and tourism.
The city also proposed to let Thanh Cong Lam Dong Tourism Joint Stock Company develop a night-time economy complex, including shophouses and casinos at the Valley of Love and other destinations.
The city’s night-time development project aims to reduce heavy traffic in the city centre, tap the potential local economy, and bring positive changes to its tourism./.