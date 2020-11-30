Da Lat tourism honoured as national brand in 2020
The cable cars enable tourists to have an aerial view of Da Lat city. (Photo: vietgiaitri.com)
Lam Dong (VNA) - A product of the tourism sector of Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has been included in the list of national brand products of Vietnam for the first time.
The tourism product entitled 'Recreational Tourism Associated With Exploring Natural Tourism Resources and Culture of Da Lat', is one of 283 products of 124 enterprises granted the title this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
The tourism product, conducted by Dalattourist company, contains many highlights, being rich in regional cultures, history and offering a variety of services of both sightseeing, outdoor entertainment, sports and Central Highlands’ cuisine.
Also according to the decision, two other products of Da Lat – Dalat wine and Chateau Dalat wine, products of Lam Dong Food Joint Stock Company, have been recognised as Vietnam National Brands.
Dalattourist owns and runs four famous tourist destinations in the city, namely Datanla Waterfall, Langbiang Mountain, Da Lat Cable Car and Tunnel of Sculptures. Every year, such destinations welcome millions of domestic and foreign tourists.
The Vietnam National Brand Programme from 2020 to 2030 was approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in 2019. The overall goal is to build an image of Vietnam as a prestigious country in terms of high-quality goods and services, increase the pride and attractiveness of the country and people of Vietnam, contribute to promoting foreign trade development and improving national competitiveness.
As a locality where the economy depends heavily on tourism, the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the socio-economic development of Da Lat and Lam Dong province.
In the first eight months of this year, the total number of tourists to Da Lat was only more than 2 million, down by half compared to the figure in the same period last year.
“From June until now, the province has implemented many activities to stimulate tourism demand such as launching tourism promotions and discounts. Many enterprises providing tourism services such as dining, accommodation, sightseeing have offered discounts from 30 to 50 percent compared to normal days while many flights to Da Lat have also offered similar discounts,” said Nguyen Thi Nguyen, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Lam Dong Province.
“The province is also a safe destination as there have been no cases of COVID-19 infection. However, due to tourists’ worries and current national economic difficulties, it will take a long time for the local tourism industry to recover and develop,” she added./.