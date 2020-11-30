Travel Paragliding show promotes An Giang province’s tourism More than 90 paragliding pilots from clubs nationwide flew in a recent paragliding performance show over Phung Hoang Son mountain in Tri Ton district of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

Travel Vietnam enjoys big haul of honours at World Travel Awards Grand Final 2020 Vietnam has won various awards, including “World’s Leading Heritage Destination,” at the 27th World Travel Awards’ Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2020 held virtually and broadcast live from Zaryahye Park in Moscow, Russia.

Travel Hanoi’s iconic pagoda given a new look with VR technology Virtual reality (VR) technology has helped roll back 800 years to bring the famous One Pillar Pagoda – one of Vietnam's most iconic temples – to today’s audiences in a most vivid state.

Travel Lang Song Church – beautiful architecture in Binh Dinh Lang Song Church in Binh Dinh Province was one of the first three facilities to print books in Quoc Ngu, the Vietnamese writing system based on the Roman alphabet.