According to Da Nang city’s Tourism Promotion Centre, MICE groups with more than 50 guests will be welcomed and supported.

They can enjoy entrance fee discounts, receive gifts or get assistance in the organisation of events. The programme will be carried out from February to the year-end.

The city’s Tourism Promotion Centre will coordinate with the Da Nang Tourism Association in calling on tourism firms to register for incentives relating to products and services for MICE guests to increase the city’s attraction.

2021 was the first year that the city piloted support policies to attract MICE groups, 10 of which with about 4,000 guests received assistance from the centre between March 15 and April 30 and in December last year.

The implementation of the policy will help recover tourism, one of the city’s spearhead economic sectors, and realise the Government’s dual goals in line with safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of COVID-19./.

VNA