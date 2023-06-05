The target to turn Da Nang into attractive logistics centre by 2030 is set in a project on developing logistics services in the city in association with the central key economic region and the East-West Economic Corridor for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, which has just been approved by the municipal People’s Committee.

Under the plan, the logistics service industry is expected to contribute 11-12% of the city’s gross regional domestic product by 2030 and up to 15.5% by 2050.

There are 1,056 enterprises operating in the field of logistics in Da Nang.

To attract investment in the field of logistics, Da Nang city will study the formation of a Free Trade Zone with Lien Chieu Seaport, Da Nang International Airport and Hi-tech Park being its centre./.

