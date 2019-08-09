As a coastal city with considerable sea-related advantages, Da Nang is carrying out an action programme to boost development of blue economy, targeting to turn itself into sea-based economic hub in the future.

The move is part of the city’s efforts to concretise the national sustainable maritime economic development strategy towards 2030 with vision until 2045.

Under its action programme, Da Nang is targeting a 10 percent contribution by the sea-based economic sectors to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by 2025, and 15 percent by 2030.

According to the municipal Party Committee, developing the sea-based economy in a sustainable manner is the right and responsibility of all organisations, businesses and local residents. It must be made based on green growth, effective and sustainable exploitation of marine resources, and preservation of bio-diversity.

Besides, the sustainable maritime economic development also means protecting historical values and traditions, as well as ensuring local residents’ participation, benefits and responsibilities on the basis of equality and compliance with the country’s constitution and laws.-VNA