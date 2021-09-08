Da Nang aims to give at least one COVID-19 shot to all over-18 residents in September
COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang aims to give at least one COVID-19 shot to all local residents over 18 years old within September, said Chairman of the city People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh at a meeting of the municipal Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on September 7.
Chinh said that in the future, the city will consider loosening restrictions on a number of activities, including operations of book stores.
He asked districts to act faster when new COVID-19 infections are detected, and the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Welfare quickly make the list of those in disadvantaged circumstances so that the city can provide timely support.
Secretary of the city Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang asked localities across the city to tighten control over the movement of locals to prevent the spread of virus from red zones to yellow and green zones.
He said that Da Nang has administered half of the 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated by the Ministry of Health, and instructed speeding up vaccination.
According to the city Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Da Nang recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours to 1pm of September 7, most of whom were found inside quarantine facilities or lockdown areas, bringing the tally from July 10 to 4,435.
Currently, two out of seven districts of Da Nang have a high risk of COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, 18 communes in five districts have reported no infection for 14 consecutive days./.