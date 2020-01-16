Da Nang airport serves 15.5 million passengers in 2019
Hanoi (VNA) - Da Nang International Airport served a total of 99,000 domestic and international flight arrivals, carrying 15.5 million passengers and about 40,000 tonnes of goods and parcels in total in last year, according to Danang Today.
Also in 2019, five international airlines and a national flag air carrier launched 20 new routes connecting Da Nang with other destinations at both home and abroad.
To date, five domestic airlines have offered new nonstop services connecting Da Nang with 10 destinations nationwide. Meanwhile, 33 foreign and national flag air carriers operated international routes between Da Nang and 48 destinations worldwide.
In 2020, new air routes from Da Nang to Australia, Russia, India and Japan will be launched./.
