Travel Thung Nham Ecotourism Area - Tropical symphony in Ninh Binh The Thung Nham Ecotourism Area is located within the core area of the Trang An Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh province, which has been recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage. On an area of over 300 hectares, it offers all types of general tourism, with the most impressive being exploring bird gardens and experiencing the amazing cave network known as a “Tropical Symphony”.

Travel Foreign arrivals to Thailand top 23 million The number of foreign arrivals to Thailand has surpassed the 23-million mark, generating a revenue of some 981.69 billion THB (27.65 billion USD).

Travel Infographic Vietnam welcomes over 1 million int’l visitors for 4th consecutive month With efforts being made in recent times by the entire tourism industry to overcome the difficulties, the total number of international visitors to Vietnam has already far exceeded the 2023 annual plan. Of note, October was the fourth consecutive month Vietnam welcomed over 1 million foreign tourist arrivals.

Travel Stronger connectivity, coordination crucial for fast, sustainable tourism growth: PM Close connection, smooth coordination and comprehensive cooperation among ministries, sectors, localities, travel associations, and businesses are crucial to boost fast and sustainable tourism growth, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while chairing a conference in Hanoi on November 15 on promoting tourism development.