My Khe Beach, which is closest to the city centre, is ideal for people-watching, sandy strolls, and water sports, it wrote, with gear available to rent from nearby surf shops.

Non Nuoc Beach has calm, clear waters, while Bac My An features a row of 5-star resorts with exclusive beaches for guests.

Da Nang also has a good line in novelty bridges, ranging from the wacky to the spectacular. Dragon Bridge takes the shape of its namesake and spouts water from its mouth, while the Golden Bridge is an impressive 150-metre-long walkway featuring two giant hand sculptures designed to look like as though they are holding a path above the surrounding hills.



The renowned Travel + Leisure magazine also voted Da Nang as among the most ideal destinations and best culinary spots in the world./.

VNA