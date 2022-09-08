Society Widespread downpours to hit northern, central Vietnam Localities in the northern and central regions will experience heavy rains and strong winds on September 8-9, meteorologists have said.

Society Hanoi to study a pilot program on bicycle-only lanes Hanoi plans to study the possibility of bicycle lanes being part of infrastructure development, a step the capital city has never taken to date. The move is part of the plan to prevent traffic congestion in the city for the 2022-2025 period.

Society President extends condolences to families of karaoke parlor fire victims President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 7 extended his deepest condolences to families of victims in a karaoke parlor fire in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Society Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line transports nearly 6 million passengers The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban metro line has transported nearly 6 million passengers during more than nine months of operation, according to Hanoi Metro – a State-owned enterprise specialising in the operation and maintenance of urban railway in Hanoi.