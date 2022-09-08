Da Nang: anti-State propagandist arrested
Police in the central city of Da Nang have detained and launched legal proceeding against Bui Tuan Lam, born in 1984 and residing in Hai Chau district, for the charge of “making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the State of Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the Criminal Code.
According to Colonel Nguyen Duc Dung from the municipal Department of Public Security, initial investigation showed that Lam is a member of a number of organisations, groups, associations and exile reactionary organisations against the Party and State of Vietnam .
Lam regularly joined political opponents to write articles distorting the government and inciting protests and disorder causing activities.
Since 2013, he has regularly used social networks to post stories, videos and livestream with contents distorting the orientations and policies of the Party and State, while encouraging activities against the Party and State. At the same time, Lam also shared articles insulting national leader and the reputation and honour of law enforcement organisations and individuals with the desire and purpose of changing the socialist regime in Vietnam, thus causing anger among the masses.
Despite being educated and warned by the local police and administration many times, Lam still showed non-cooperative and defiant attitude, and did not give up the infringing activities but conducted them more openly and fiercely./.