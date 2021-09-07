Da Nang streets quiet during social distancing days (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang has been implementing a programme to ensure safety and social security for all local residents in the context that the city has been seriously affected by COVID-19 pandemic.



With its experience in COVID-19 prevention and control in the past nearly two years, the city has proactively adjusted its pandemic responding policies so as to timely address arising difficulties and obstacles in taking care of the daily life for local residents amid the rapid development of the pandemic.



The timely measures and orientations, in combination with the determination and high sense of mutual support of the local community, have helped stabilise the social situation in the city.



However, great challenges remain in ensuring safety and social security for the local community due to the prolonged and complicated developments of the pandemic.



The wide dissemination of information on the pandemic situation in the country and in the world through the mass media has proved effectiveness in warning local residents against the pandemic and encouraging them to stay vigilant, but on the other side, it also a cause of worry among the people.



At the same time, some times and in some places, there is a shortage in the supplies of food and foodstuff, while social distancing measures have also caused concern among parts of local residents.

A checkpoint in Thac Gian ward of Da Nang (Photo: VNA)



But overall, with efforts to overcome all difficulties and challenges, together with other localities across the country, Da Nang has managed to reap good results in implementing the dual targets of controlling the pandemic and boosting socio-economic development at the same time. The city’s ideological work has proved to be effective.



The city has gradually ensured the supply of necessities for daily life of locals, especially food, foodstuff and medicine, during the lockdown period.



Recently Da Nang's Department of Foreign Affairs has announced a hotline to provide support for foreigners as the city extended the lockdown period. The hotline has received many calls requesting support from foreigners. Most of them are about buying food, transportation to get vaccinated, making medical examination appointments and buying necessities. The majority of foreigners are experts working in industrial zones, most of who live in the two districts of Son Tra and Ngu Hanh Son. After receiving requests, the department immediately provided necessary support such as transportation and registration for vaccination. Food and other necessities are bought and delivered to their homes.



Even in difficult tasks such as COVID-19 vaccination and the allocation of vaccines to different areas and groups of people, the city has performed the work quickly, giving priority to those in high risk areas, the elderly and people suffering chronic underlying diseases.



According to the city Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Da Nang recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours to 1pm of September 7, most of whom were found in quarantine facilities, areas under lockdown or under home quarantine. Currently, two out of seven districts of Da Nang still have a high risk of COVID-19 outbreaks. Meanwhile, 18 communes in five districts have been free from community infection for at least 14 consecutive days. Since July 10, the city has discovered 4,435 COVID-19 infections.



Da Nang has finished the injection of a half of 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated by the Ministry of Health.



Although the fight against COVID-19 remains hard and tense with great challenges, Da Nang people have shown determination to win the pandemic. The strong spirit is expected to help them stamp out COVID-19 and gradually bring the city back to the new normal situation, thus successfully implementing the tasks in socio-economic development in the rest of the year./.

VNA