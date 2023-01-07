Society HCM City leaders meet outstanding overseas Vietnamese ahead of Tet Ho Chi Minh City held a get-together on January 7 for outstanding overseas Vietnamese who return home to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) – Vietnam’s biggest national festival.

Society One million poor people to receive support during Lunar New Year festival The Vietnam Red Cross societies at all levels are striving to support 1 million poor people and those from vulnerable groups with a total amount of 600 billion VND (25.5 million USD) in the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Society Embassy meets Vietnamese people, businesses in Cambodia ahead of Tet The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a Tet (Lunar New Year) gathering with representatives of Vietnamese people and businesses there in Phnom Penh on January 6.