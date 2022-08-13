Culture - Sports Hanoi hosts ASEAN Family Day 2022 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the ASEAN Women's Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) held the ASEAN Family Day 2022 on August 13 on the occasion of the 55th founding anniversary of the bloc and 27 years of Vietnam's membership in the group.

Culture - Sports Huynh Nguyen Mai Phuong becomes Miss World Vietnam 2022 Huynh Nguyen Mai Phuong was crowned Miss World Vietnam 2022 after surpassing 36 competitors at the finale held at MerryLand Quy Nhon in the south-central province of Binh Dinh on August 12.

Culture - Sports Jrai women endeavour to preserve brocade weaving In Kep village in Ia Mo Nong commune of Chu Pah rural district in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, it is quite easy to find local Jrai women passionately weaving eye-catching brocade on traditional looms.