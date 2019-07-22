The coastal city of Da Nang is pushing its efforts to improve the quality of its tourism service to prove its top position among the tourist hotspots in Vietnam.

Instead of exploring a new location, this couple chooses to come back to Da Nang to spend their holiday. In their words, Da Nang has been refreshing themselves by improving the service quality and offering interesting tourism products.

In the first six months of this year, Da Nang welcomed over 4.3 million arrivals, 2.5 million of whom were domestic holidaymakers. Agoda, one of the largest online booking platforms, noted that the coastal city tops the list of the most favorite destinations for domestic travellers.

Between now and the end of this year, Da Nang will introduce a number of new products such as waterway tourism, Co Tu ethnic village, pedestrian street and night market to meet the growing demand of visitors, especially domestic ones.

With abundant natural resources and friendly and professional services, Da Nang is expected to be among the most favorite destinations for domestic visitors in the coming years./.