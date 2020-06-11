Da Nang, Australia’s Gold Coast ink deal to step up ties
The central city of Da Nang and the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to beef up their friendship and cooperation during an online ceremony on June 11.
Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Huynh Duc Tho shows the signed MoU at the ceremony on June 11 (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) - The central city of Da Nang and the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to beef up their friendship and cooperation during an online ceremony on June 11.
Held online between the two sides for the first time, the ceremony was chaired by Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Huynh Duc Tho and Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate.
Addressing the event, the Mayor spoke highly of Da Nang’s development over recent years, saying the MoU aims to strengthen strategic relations between the two parties in multiple fields of endeavour, such as education, health care, natural disaster management, maritime transport, trade, investment, technology, renewable energy, and more.
The two will now flesh out the details of cooperative activities, he said, adding that he has invited Tho to visit the Gold Coast for further discussions.
Tho, for his part, said that both Da Nang and the Gold Coast are young and dynamic coastal destinations boasting substantial potential for further tourism development.
Experiencing robust growth over recent years, Da Nang is now facing a host of challenges in urban development, transport, the environment, and employment, he said, and is therefore looking to learn from the Gold Coast’s experience in coping with such problems.
The two leaders agreed they would implement specific programmes to together foster sustainable economic growth when the COVID-19 pandemic is fully brought under control./.