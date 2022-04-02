On recent weekends, beaches such as My Khe, Pham Van Dong, and My An have attracted both local people and visitors. The number of those enjoying the sand in the afternoon is growing every day.

Nguyen Thi Van Anh - Tourist from Hanoi said: "I didn’t think Da Nang would be so crowded after the pandemic. But I was surprised to see the atmosphere here is no different from the regular tourist season".

Over recent days, many fast food and drink places and check-in areas along beaches have also re-opened, finding favour even among local people.

Nguyen Thien Tho - Thanh Khe District, Da Nang City said: "Da Nang really is changing. This is the busiest I’ve seen it for 3 years. Many check-in areas are open and crowded with local people and tourists".

At 4 and 5-star hotels along the coast, rooms are starting to fill up.

Tran Thi Hoai Hiep - Sales Manager, Muong Thanh Luxury Da Nang Hotel said: "We are ready to welcome large groups of visitors again. We have created promotional programmes and carefully prepared staff to welcome guests".

City authorities are now working closely with relevant agencies to introduce tourism programmes and events during the peak tourist season, focusing on developing services along the beach and on both sides of the Han River./.

