Da Nang boosts IT application in administrative reform
(Illustrative image: congthuong.vn)
Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang is piloting the use of automated paper delivery kiosks as an effort to boost the application of information technology in administrative reform to better serve enterprises and people.
The municipal Department of Information and Communications said on February 11 that the trial will be implemented from February 11 to April 3.
The kiosks are used to automatically give back the results of administrative procedures related to printing operation licences, licences that give approval to press conferences, licences approving the establishment of websites, and those on positions for installation of environmentally friendly telecom stations and construction of telecom stations with unwieldy antennas.
The machines are placed in the first floor of the City Administrative Centre./.
