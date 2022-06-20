Da Nang boosts post pandemic tourism development
The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the tourism sector in the central city of Da Nang. In an effort to bolster tourism recovery and development in the new context, the city has rolled out an array of policies to attract visitors at home and abroad. Da Nang has upgraded tourist destinations and is now offering new tourism products.
My Khe beach in Da Nang city attracts a large crowd of domestic and foreign tourists. (Photo: VNA)
Various cultural and sports activities held in Man Thai beach of Da Nang are a draw to tourists. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists enjoy kayaking at Man Thai beach of Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)
APEC Park by Han River is a tourist attraction in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)
An aerial view of Da Nang tourist city. (Photo: VNA)
Cau Rong (Dragon Bridge) – a tourist destination and symbol of Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)