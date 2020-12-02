Da Nang, Boras city cooperate in scientific education for sustainable development
The People’s Committee of central Da Nang city and Sweden’s Boras city on December 2 organised a virtual meeting on the implementation of the “Scientific education for Da Nang’s sustainable development” project.
At the online meeting (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh emphasised the significance of the cooperation project, saying it has helped to promote scientific research and startups among local students.
The official expressed his hope that more specific activities will be carried out under the project, contributing to improving the city’s scientific education capacity.
A representative from Boras said the project is set to assist Da Nang in establishing a tripartite cooperation model (administration-business-school) that is similar to the model at Sweden’s Navet Science Centre.
A centre of science and technology will be built for teenagers under the project, with the integration of incubation and innovation, to promote scientific research and startups by local residents.
The project also aims to raise local youngsters’ awareness about the sustainable development and UN sustainable development goals, the representative said./.