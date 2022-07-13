On the evening of July 9, tens of thousands of local people and tourists headed to Asia Park to enjoy the “Take Me to the Sun” music festival, the largest and most anticipated arts show within the “Enjoy Summer Da Nang Festival 2022”.



Though the festival is an open-door programme, organisers still made significant investments, from the stage and music to the artistic elements. Festival-goers heard different musical genres, from contemporary folk, pop, and rock to exciting new music like hip hop and EDM.



To serve local people and tourists, a series of other arts and entertainment events are in the pipeline that will help revive the city’s tourism industry./.

