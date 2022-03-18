Da Nang: Cable car system to Golden Bridge opens to visitors
Visitors to central Da Nang city now can easily reach Vang (Golden) Bridge to enjoy spectacular surrounding landscapes thanks to a newly inaugurated cable car system to this famous place.
Golden Bridge in Da Nang city (Photo: danang.gov.vn)
The cable car route, named Hoi An - Marseille, and another named Bordeaux - Louvre to the mountain peak were the new facilities unveiled at Sun World Ba Na Hills on March 18, when this site reopened to visitors after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some other facilities will make debut this summer, including a mountain-climbing railway that is nearly 430 metres long, cinemas, and prize-winning game stores.
The tourism site also promises a giant hydrangea garden with tens of thousands of blooming flowers welcoming tourists in summer.
A cable car system to Sun World Ba Na Hills (Photo: VNA)Nguyen Lam An, Director of Sun World Ba Na Hills, said the site will resume festive activities from late April, including a street carnival, an European-style fair, and a culinary festival.
Sun World Ba Na Hills is a popular tourist destination in Da Nang, which is a magnet for travellers in central Vietnam.
With an overall score of 4.7 points, the city ranks first in the recently released Vietnam Tourism Competitiveness Index, respectively followed by Quang Ninh, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, and Thua Thien-Hue. It attributed the result to the local transport and tourism infrastructure strengths, readiness to apply advanced information and technology, as well as environmental sustainability./.