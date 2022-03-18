Travel Nghe An stands ready to welcome tourists back The north-central province of Nghe An has conducted a range of activities to welcome tourists once more, in accordance with the Government’s plan to resume all tourism activities after a long hiatus caused by COVID-19.

Travel Quang Ninh tourism striving to thrive after complete reopening The northeastern province of Quang Ninh is applying various measures to promote its tourism with the image of a safe, friendly, attractive destination where best conditions are provided to visitors to the locality.

Destinations Da Nang: Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area to open to visitors from March 18 From March 18, the Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area in Da Nang city will welcome visitors once more. Hydrangea gardens, bell peach gardens, and rose gardens await their return, as do art shows and exciting street performances.