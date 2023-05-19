Business Vietnam, UAE eye stronger economic, trade and energy cooperation Vietnam always considers the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as one of its most important partners in the Middle East, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told Ambassador of the UAE to Vietnam Bader Almatrooshi at a reception for the diplomat on May 19 in Hanoi.

Business Vietnam, US seek ways to bolster economic, trade cooperation Representatives of about 200 Vietnamese and US firms attended a Vietnam-US business forum held in Oregon state on May 18 to discuss potential areas for bilateral cooperation in economic and trade.

Business Top 500 fastest-growing companies in 2023 announced Tin Viet Finance JSC, Dolphin Sea Air Services Corporation and VPS Securities JSC are among the top 10 in the 500 fastest-growing companies in Vietnam (FAST500) in 2023 as announced by the Vietnam Report JSC and the VietNamNet e-newspaper on May 17.

Business Vietnam will run carbon trade exchange in 2028 Vietnam will officially run a carbon trade exchange in 2028, according to a draft project on the development of a carbon market in Vietnam conducted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.