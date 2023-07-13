Da Nang calls for more Japanese investments in culture
Secretary of Da Nang’s Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang called for more Japanese investments in cultural and culinary sectors at his reception for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in the central city on July 13.
Ambassador Yamada visited Da Nang city on the occasion of the 2023 Vietnam-Japan festival and the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.
At the meeting, Quang spoke highly of cooperation between Da Nang and Japan in investment promotion and providing assistance to businesses operating in the locality, saying Da Nang welcomes Japanese investors and will create the best possible conditions for them to live and work there.
The official also expressed his support for promoting Japanese culture in Da Nang.
For his part, Yamada thanked Da Nang for facilitating the organisation of the Vietnam-Japan festival, saying apart from the event, the Japanese business association in Da Nang also held a light festival in the city.
The diplomat expressed his hope that local leaders will continue their support for such activities and events, and the two sides will step up cooperation in information-technology./.