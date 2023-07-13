Business Canada issues final conclusion on anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese copper pipe fittings The Trade Remedies Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said Canada has recently issued its final conclusion on the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe into Vietnamese copper pipe fittings.

Business Vietnam US’s important partner in APEC: Official Vietnam is an important partner of the US in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), contributing to all the different efforts and working processes throughout the APEC year, said Matt Murray, US Senior Official for APEC.

Business PM urges settlement of site clearance, material problems of transport projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 13 demanded drastic moves to tackle bottlenecks related to site clearance and construction materials facing key transport projects nationwide.

Business Ninh Thuan profits from sci-tech application to agriculture Many farming households and cooperatives in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan have been applying scientific and technological advances to promote productivity, produce quality, and agritourism, thus boosting farm produce sale and economic value from agriculture.