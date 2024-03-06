Business Two-month state budget collection grows 10.4% year on year An estimated 399.4 trillion VND (nearly 16.18 billion USD) was collected for the state budget in the first two months of 2024, equivalent to 23.5% of the year’s target and up 10.4% from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance reported on March 6.

Business Processing-manufacturing industry attracts most Australian investments: Ministry The processing and manufacturing sector has lured the most Australian investments in Vietnam, the Ministry of Planning and Investment reported.

Business List of 100 businesses joining Vietnam Pavilion on Alibaba.com announced A list of 100 outstanding businesses in the "Vietnam Pavilion" on the Alibaba.com platform - a leading B2B e-commerce platform, was announced on March 6 under a cooperation programme between Alibaba.com and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Export furniture fair opens house in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Export Furniture Fair 2024 (HawaExpo 2024) kicked off on March 6 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in district 7 and the White Palace Convention Centre Pham Van Dong in Thu Duc city.