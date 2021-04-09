Da Nang check-in model design contest launched
Tourists in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – The Tourism Promotion Centre of the central city of Da Nang has launched a contest to design Da Nang check-in models, aiming to seek ideas for the tourism development of the city and create highlights for local tourism.
The contest is taking place from April 8 until June 8 for architects, artists, and students in colleges and universities, among others.
Contestants can build their ideas from tourist sites of Da Nang, including beaches, Han River’s banks, eco-tourism sites, and community-based tourist destination, or proposing new destinations.
The designs should meet creative and artistic requirements, respecting and honouring values of the city, and having high feasibility.
Total awards of the contest are 100 million VND in cash and Da Nang tourism service coupons.
Further information of the contest is available at https://danangfantasticity.com/checkin and Facebook fanpage at https://www.facebook.com/visitdanang./.