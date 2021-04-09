Travel Vietjet to join hands with Hanoi to stimulate tourism Responding to the domestic tourism stimulus programme of the Hanoi People's Committee, Vietjet will participate in the “Hanoi tourism stimulating and introducing the culinary culture festival 2021” for three days from April 16 to April 18 at Hoan Kiem Lake area.

Destinations Ghositaram pagoda in Bac Lieu province As a unique cultural destination in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, Ghositaram pagoda is considered to be a museum of fine arts showcasing the talent of Khmer artists.

Travel Vinh Phuc pagoda solemn in East Sea Vinh Phuc pagoda on Phan Vinh A island within Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago is a spiritual destination for soldiers and residents in Truong Sa island district.

Travel Opening ceremony of 2021 National Tourism Year slated for April 20 A highlight of the 2021 National Tourism Year will be the opening ceremony slated for April 20, which is expected to see the participation of about 2,000 guests and 7,600 local people and visitors, heard a press conference on the event held in the northern province of Ninh Binh on April 6.