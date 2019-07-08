In a bid to remove the European Commission’s yellow card on Vietnam’s seafood, authorities in the central city of Da Nang have been enhancing origin traceability to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

Regardless of the huge number of fishing vessels docking at Tho Quang fishing port every day, local authorities check the fishing diary of every single ship carefully for origin traceability. In cases of violations, fishing products are not to be consumed.

According to a decree on administrative fine in fishery sector, from July 5, a fine of up to 2,200 USD is set to be applied with vessels failing to submit fishing reports. The catches of these vessels can not be consumed.

Numerous measures having been implemented prove Da Nang’s strong determination and efforts to remove the yellow card by the European Commission on Vietnam’s seafood.-VNA