An overview of the Asia Pacific Onboard Travel (APOT) Forum 2023's press conference. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Asia Pacific Onboard Travel (APOT) Forum 2023 is taking place in the central coastal city of Da Nang from November 25-28.

This is the second time the APOT has been held in the city after the first successful organised in 2014.

This year’s edition features a range of activities, including a competition among catering chefs and an exchange of knowledge in the aviation sector and related industries in the Asia-Pacific region, namely in-flight services, catering, interior design, supply, transport and travel.

The highlight of the event was the Catrion "Jet Setters Palette" cooking contest on November 26 organised by CATRION, a Saudi Airlines Catering Company. There will also be an exchange between chefs to be held on November 27. Notably, participating chefs will enjoy a performance by Master Chef Dimuthu, so the exchange will be an opportunity for chefs in Da Nang to learn, exchange and practice kitchen skills.



Keerthi Hapugasdeniya, the founder of APOT, said that previously, the APOT forum was successfully held in many different nations such as the Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Australia, China and Vietnam.

Within the framework of the event, delegates will be taken to the Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area to try local cuisine, and participate in a sightseeing tour on the Han River to enjoy the beauty of Da Nang at night.

APOT is a non-profit organisation dedicated to collaboration, knowledge sharing and advancement in aviation and related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Over the past decade, APOT has continued to organise annual events and forums that bring together leaders and experts to drive growth and positive changes in the industry./.