A dazzling fireworks display in last year's festival

(Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese diva My Tam and singer Trong Tan will perform songs espousing the beauty of the Han River in Da Nang and the Volga of Russia in the opening performance of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival on June 1.The general director of the festival, Do Thanh Hai, made the announcement at a press conference in Da Nang on May 26, confirming the art performance will spark the one-month long festival with an amazing water space stage.He said top Vietnamese singers such as Hong Nhung, Tung Duong, Uyen Linh, Phuong Vy and Thao Trang and European artists will also perform at the festival.Hai said the fireworks festival will be promoted by art performances and street carnivals every weekend during the festival between June 2 and July 7.The festival’s organisers will also host the final round of National Flashmob Contest at Da Nang Sun World Wonders on June 29.Meanwhile, the Sunshine Dance Festival will be held at Sun World’s Ba Na Hills from May 31 through September 30. More than 200 dancers and artists will offer two performances each day during the period.The fireworks festival – the 10th edition since 2008 – will feature teams from Russia, Brazil, Belgium, Finland, the UK, China, Italy and Vietnam lighting up the Han River from June 1 to July 7.This year’s event, titled ‘Stories by the Rivers’, will see teams describing the beauty and culture of typical rivers in their countries during the month-long festival.Vietnam and Russia will perform during the curtain-raiser on June 1, while Brazil and Belgium will take the stage on June 8.Three-time champions Italy and Finland will play the third night on June 15, while England and China will perform on June 22.The top two teams will be selected for the final on July 6.Last year, Italy’s Martarello clinched the title for the third time after winning in 2011 and 2012.According to the organisers, the fireworks festival drew more than 1.5 million tourists last year.-VNA