Politics Politburo holds meeting with former Party officials The Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat hosted a gathering in Hanoi on February 27 with former members of the 12th Politburo, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Party Central Committee.

Politics Thousands of young Hanoians join army More than 4,000 young men in Hanoi and many others in 20 different localities nationwide started performing their service in military and public security forces on February 27.

Politics UNSC meeting: Vietnam welcomes progress towards holding election in Palestine Vietnam has welcomed recent progress towards the organization of an election in Palestine which will mark an important step to reunification and reconciliation at an online meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in the Middle East, including Palestinian issue, on February 26.