Da Nang city set to become special urban area
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The central city of Da Nang is set to be part of the global supply chain network and a gateway on the East-West Economic Corridor by 2030, a meeting in Hanoi on March 1 heard.
Discussing adjustments to the city’s master planning by 2030 with a vision towards 2045, the meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
By 2030, the city is also expected to become a destination for global lifestyles, a centre of tourism and services, and a maritime economic hub in Vietnam and the region at large. In the long term, it eyes becoming a special urban area and an international city.
Its population is predicted to stand at about 1.79 million by 2030 and its urban area is to cover 31,836 ha, or more than 32 percent of the local land area.
The municipal People’s Committee signed a contract with a joint venture between Sakae Corporate Advisory Ltd. and Surbana Jurong (Singapore) on the project adjusting the master planning.
During the process of building the project, the municipal People’s Committee organised three international workshops and collected feedback from local residents, businesses, departments, and agencies.
In an assessment, the Ministry of Construction said the project identified the position and role of Da Nang as a core urban area of the Hue-Da Nang-Chu Lai-Ky Ha-Dung Quat (Van Tuong)-Quy Nhon urban area chain, forming the Da Nang urban region, encompassing Chan May (Lang Co), Da Nang, Dien Ban, Hoi An, and Nam Hoi An.
In his remarks, PM Phuc lauded Da Nang’s coordination with ministries and agencies as well as its response to opinions from local residents and socio-economic organisations in the planning work.
Da Nang should develop beyond its current status as a first-tier urban area, he said, becoming a special city.
Given that it boasts one of the most beautiful beaches in the region, he urged the city to pay more attention to waste water treatment and climate change issues and suggested it seek new development drivers apart from tourism.
Corruption and other misdeeds in planning adjustment and implementation must be prevented, he reminded all in attendance, noting that planning and realisation must be in tandem./.