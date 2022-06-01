Ho Quang Minh, President of BNI Vietnam (the seventh from the left), hands over a picture with signatures of entrepreneurs to a representative of Danang city’s Department of Tourism. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - Da Nang city in central Vietnam welcomed 1,000 tourists joining a MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and events) tour on June 1 at the BNI Leadership Team Summit 2022 with the theme “Better Together”.



Organised by Business Connections Asia Ltd. Co (BNI), the trade promotion event gathered 1,000 domestic entrepreneurs ready to exchange knowledge and seek business opportunities.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Xuan Binh said that the event offers an opportunity for the business community and entrepreneurs in the city to connect and exchange with partners across the country.



This is also a chance for Da Nang to promote its recovering economy, especially the tourism industry, after two years of being heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



After tourism was fully reopened, with new products and services, the city's tourism industry has shown signs of recovery, he said.

Deputy Director of Da Nang city’s Department of Tourism Nguyen Xuan Binh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Binh said the policy to attract MICE tourists has been piloted for more than one year, receiving a positive response from organisations and business communities at home and abroad.



Da Nang has welcomed over 5,000 MICE guests from the beginning of this year. The city will continue to connect, promote and organise regional and international events to build Da Nang as Asia's leading destination in the MICE tourist market, he said./.