Society Party commission delegation visit Khmer-Vietnam Association in Phnom Penh A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission led by its Deputy Chairman Pham Tat Thang visited the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and presented gifts to Vietnamese-origin Cambodian community in the country.

Society More trains to be added on Hanoi – Lao Cai rail route The Hanoi Railway Transport JSC (Haraco) has said that it will run extra passenger trains on the Hanoi – Lao Cai route, starting from September, to meet the rising travel demand to the resort town of Sa Pa.

Society Yen Bai deploys 21 World Bank-funded projects The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai has received and implemented 21 programmes and projects funded by the World Bank (WB) with total investment of 4.67 trillion VND (199.65 million USD) since 2000, according to a local official.

Society Netherlands helps Mekong Delta agriculture sector to adapt to climate change The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Can Tho city held a working session with a delegation from the Dutch Embassy on August 9, during which the two sides exchanged views on the Mekong Delta’s sustainable agricultural transformation.