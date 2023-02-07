Da Nang considered ideal year-round destination for Malaysians
At Ba Na Hill, a popular tourist destination in Da Nang (Photo: banahills.sunworld.vn)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s media has named Da Nang an ideal year-round destination for Malaysian tourists for its many attractions such as endless beautiful beaches, temples, and a lively night market.
A recent article suggested coming to the central Vietnamese city in February will offer visitors a more relaxing and less noisy atmosphere compared to other times of the year. The weather this time is cooler with sudden rains.
Da Nang's Dragon Bridge (Photo: VNA)It also introduced a series of Da Nang’s popular tourist destinations, including Ba Na Hill, the Golden Bridge, Son Tra Peninsula, Linh Ung Pagoda, and Cham Museum. Hoi An, a UNESCO-recognised world cultural heritage in the neighbouring central province of Quang Nam, was also mentioned.
A corner of Hoi An (Photo: baodanang.vn)The author asserted that the trip cannot be complete without famous Vietnamese dishes such as the beef noodle soup, Hoi An chicken rice, and traditional cakes./.