World Thailand urges informal workers to prepare for their retirement More than 16 million informal workers in Thailand have not participated in any savings scheme to prepare for their life during retirement even though the country is expected to become an aged society in the next two years.

World Philippine inflation towers to 8.7% in January The Philippines' headline inflation rose to 8.7% in January 2023, higher than 8.1% in December 2022 and the highest since November 2008, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

World Singaporean daily spotlights PM Chinh’s official visit The Straits Times of Singapore, in an article published on February 7, highlighted the upcoming three-day official visit to the city state by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

World Laos partners with Japanese firm to pilot digital currency The Bank of Laos (BOL) on February 7 started piloting its digital currency following its memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Japanese blockchain developer Soramitsu one day earlier.