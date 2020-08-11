Society Largest lockdown area in Da Nang lifted The Da Nang Orthopaedic and Physical Rehabilitation Hospital and its surrounding areas reopened early on August 11 after 14 days of lockdown to help contain the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Society National high school exam successfully wraps up Nearly 900,000 high school students finished the multiple-choice test on foreign languages on August 10 afternoon, wrapping up the national high school exam of the 2019-2020 academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Vietjet to carry stranded passengers from Da Nang to Hanoi, HCM City The low-cost airline Vietjet will cooperate with relevant authorities to operate four flights on August 13 and August 14, 2020 to bring passengers stranded in the central city of Da Nang back to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Society HCM City has 105,000 job vacancies till year-end Ho Chi Minh City has about 105,000 job vacancies in the rest of the year, according to the city Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (Falmi) Centre.