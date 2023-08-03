Part of the central city of Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang always welcomes Malaysian enterprises to invest in the city and creates favourable conditions for Malaysian tourists, Secretary of the city's Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang affirmed on August 3 at the meeting with Malaysian Ambassador Dato' Tan Yang Thai.

Quang said that Da Nang is one of the tourist destinations attracting Malaysian tourists. In the first six months of 2023, the number of Malaysian visitors to the city increased sharply.

According to reports, Malaysia is among the top 10 international tourist markets of the city. In the first half of this year, Da Nang attracted 68,619 Malaysian visitors.

In addition, the city's export turnover to Malaysia reached 6 million USD and its import turnover, 5.2 million USD. The city currently has 18 projects from Malaysian investors.

Quang said he believes that the Malaysian Ambassador will contribute to promoting Vietnam-Malaysia diplomatic relations in general and between Da Nang and Malaysia in particular.



For his part, Ambassador Dato' Tan Yang Thai said that Da Nang has always been an attractive destination for Malaysian tourists. Many Malaysian investors are intending to expand their investment in the city.

He said that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim just made an official visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the two countries' 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

The two governments signed a memorandum of understanding on increasing flights between localities of the two countries.

The diplomat said he hopes there will be more flights connecting Da Nang and Malaysia to help promote people-to-people exchange, tourism, investment, and trade cooperation between the two sides./.

