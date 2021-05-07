Though small, Chieu Market in Son Tra district is packed with buyers and sellers, creating a huge risk of COVID-19 being quickly and widely transmitted. As soon as the latest wave of COVID-19 emerged in late April, Tho Quang ward in Son Tra district deployed checkpoints at all entry points of the market to remind people about measures to fight the spread of the disease.

The anti-COVID-19 group also cooperates with market management boards to pass on information regarding the pandemic and preventive measures to both buyers and sellers.

Given the complex development of the pandemic, Da Nang has activated over 1,600 community-based anti-COVID-19 groups in 56 communes and wards. In addition to monitoring markets, they also watch over beaches to stop people from gathering in large numbers. Those violating pandemic prevention orders are handled in line with legal regulations.

With the determination of local authorities and local people and a high level of vigilance from the community-based anti-COVID-19 groups, Da Nang expects to soon contain the pandemic./.

VNA