Among its efforts, Da Nang is improving the greenness of the city centre, with green spaces being branched out to improve the quality of urban living. Upon completion, these spaces will be handed over to local residents for management. This move will help Da Nang raise public awareness about the importance of green spaces for people’s wellbeing.

There are good reasons for Da Nang being known as Vietnam’s most liveable city, including sound social welfare policies, uniform and modern infrastructure development, and favourable policies for both local and foreign investors.



Beyond that, under Resolution No 43, the Politburo has ordered Da Nang to make greater strides forward with a view to becoming a “liveable city” in Asia.

According to analysts, attracting more experts and businesses and promoting urban resilience are significant steps that would help Da Nang become a liveable city in the region.

Under its Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, it expects to achieve average annual economic growth of 9.5-10%.

By 2030, its economic development will focus on three pillars: tourism, the knowledge-based economy, and services./.





VNA