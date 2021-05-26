Da Nang donates 43,000 USD to aid Laos’ COVID-19 fight
Testing for COVID-19 in Vientiane (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNS/VNA) - A donation of 1 billion VND (43,000 USD) will be sent from central Da Nang city to support five localities of Laos – Salavan, Champasak, Attapu, Savannakhet and Sekong – in the fight against COVID-19.
Chairman of the Da Nang City People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh said the cash donation will help provinces in Laos ease the financial burden of COVID-19 preventive measures amid the outbreak in Laos.
Earlier, the city delivered medical equipment to support the hardest-hit Vietnamese provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang.
Mass testing has been rapidly conducted at industrial zones and living quarters and for taxi drivers since last week with more than 290,000 people being tested. The samples of 13,000 of the total 25,000 workers in industrial zones and parks in the city were negative with SARS-COV-2. The remaining results are pending.
Meanwhile, neighbouring Quang Nam province began easing COVID-19 restrictions in Duy Xuyen an Dai Loc districts, Hoi An city and Dien Ban township from May 25 as the outbreak is under control.
Karaoke, bars, discotheque, massage and mass gatherings in public are still banned throughout the province.
Cafes and restaurants in Thua Thien-Hue province reopened last weekend, but only groups of less than 10 people can gather.
A living area in Phu Loc township has been locked down since May 13, while social distancing orders still remain at Phong Hien commune of Phong Dien district.
The provincial Centre for Disease Control (CDC) said 610 COVID-19 close contact cases had tested negative twice, while 5,900 indirect contacts were negative for the first time since being quarantined from May 3.
Quang Ngai province has retained five medical checkpoints at roads to control the flow of people returning from COVID-19 hit localities. At least 10,000 local residents of Quang Ngai had returned home from different provinces, and 4,000 were isolated at home with daily medical checks and health declarations.
Test samples of 16,145 people were negative for SARS-COV-2, the province’s CDC has reported./.