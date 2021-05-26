Society PM lauds “white blouse” soldiers in frontline of anti-COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has hailed tireless efforts and whole-hearted devotion made by medical workers, the “white blouse” soldiers on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Hanoi Capital High Command aids Laos in COVID-19 fight The Hanoi Capital High Command on May 25 presented medical supplies to the Vientiane Capital Military Command of Laos to support the COVID-19 fight in the neighbouring country.

Society Thai Binh, Hai Phong allow resumption of several services Chairman of the People’s Committee of northern Thai Binh province Nguyen Khac Than has decided to allow eateries and hair salons to reopen from 5am on May 26, given that the COVID-19 pandemic in the locality has been under control thanks to timely, drastic, synchronous and effective countermeasures.